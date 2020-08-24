NESC OJT trainee has covid19

A member of staff at the National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) in Couva has tested positive for covid19.

On Monday morning corporate communications manager Debra Barnes-Lewis said the centre learnt of the results on Sunday afternoon and made necessary arrangements for sanitisation.

The male patient is an on-the-job (OJT) trainee at the NESC Point Lisas Campus, on Rivulet Road. The campus also houses the NESC’s main office.

Barnes-Lewis said the Ministries of Health and Education were informed of the situation.

She said, “The compound has been closed for a few days to allow for sanitation and the relevant authorities have been informed so that contact tracing can begin.”

Newsday was told the patient was not in contact with students during the exam period because of the health protocols implemented by the school.