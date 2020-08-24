MusicTT takes the Caribbean to The Music Imbizo

Melissa Jimenez, general manager, MusicTT -

For the first time ever, the TT Music Company Limited (MusicTT) will be present at The Music Imbizo, said a media release. The Music Imbizo is a fast-growing international music business conference and exhibition held annually in Durban, South Africa.

Adapting to the restrictions of the global covid19 pandemic, The Music Imbizo 2020 will be a fully virtual conference, taking the best parts of what makes The Music Imbizo great and creating a conference experience, that will live fully online from August 26-29. The conference hosts various music industry stakeholders in one arena to map new and exciting ways for advancement of the music industry. It is a platform to exhibit, network and share expertise and knowledge.

The release said MusicTT will also be represented at the conference on two of the major panel discussions. MusicTT’s chairman, John Arnold, will be part of the panel Protection of Copyright – The Role of Intellectual Property In Economic Growth on August 26 at 12 pm South African Standard Time (SAST) (6 am local time). MusicTT’s general manager, Melissa Jimenez, will also be a panellist on the Women In Music Roundtable on August 28 at 3 pm SAST (9 am local time).

The Caribbean will have five companies participating in The Music Imbizo - Exhibition. One from Jamaica and four from TT. Present alongside MusicTT are Aspire Agency, a registered artiste management and event company; Tova Group, a branding, digital marketing and music services company; Ambitious Media Productions, a company that works for production houses/ Indie-record labels, songwriters, and self publishers; and, from Jamaica, the Gussie Clarke Music Group which has five companies that cover opportunities and development through partnership for songwriters and creators of music (PitchWorks Music), music publishing (Dub Plate Music Publishers), recording studios (Anchor Recording Studios), media duplication and packaging (Anchor Media Products & Services) and online mixing and mastering (Anchor Mix and Mastering).

Over the past ten years, The Muzic Imbizo has hosted over 200 speakers from all over the world. The conference prides itself in attracting top level management as part of the main panellists and speakers and has hosted companies such as Google, Warner Bros, Samro, Vice Media, Durban Film Office and many others.

For more information on MusicTT’s involvement in The Music Imbizo 2020, or to register for the conference, visit www.musictt.co.tt/imbizo.