MSJ: Conclude refinery agreement

WITH the August 10 general election and the appointment of the new Cabinet out of the way, the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) said one of the immediate priorities for the PNM in its second five-year term in office is the successful conclusion of the agreement for the sale of the Petrotrin refinery and port at Pointe-a-Pierre to Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd. Patriotic is owned by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU).

In a statement congratulating the PNM on its election victory and the appointment of the new Cabinet last week, the MSJ said the conclusion of this agreement is important for several reasons.

These include rising unemployment as thousands of people have lost and continue to lose their jobs as a result of the covid19 pandemic; a decline in foreign exchange earnings due to reduced production and lower prices for oil, gas and petrochemicals; the need to diversify the economy and stimulate economic activity in TT.

Noting the reappointment of Franklin Khan as Energy Minister and other senior Cabinet ministers returning to their posts after the election, the MSJ said, "There is today no good reason for the process of negotiations to be delayed any further. Dr. Rowley himself publicly stated two days after the August 10th elections that negotiations can be continued."

The MSJ urged the Prime Minister and the Government to immediately restart the negotiations and for those talks to be conducted in good faith. With the 2020/2021 Budget being the first major assignment of the new government, the MSJ opined that the best way to begin the budget is "for the sale of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery to Patriotic to be concluded."

Khan told Newsday last week that the conclusion of this agreement is one of his priorities in his new tenure as energy minister. ""The discussions are ongoing. As I said, I see no major encumbrances to bringing it to a conclusion."

The MSJ reiterated its lack of confidence in plans the UNC had for the refinery had it won the election. "The UNC was simply being obstructionist since the process of getting to the sale agreement was very lengthy, lasting more than a year; all the bids for the purchase and/or lease of the refinery were evaluated by a publicly announced Committee on which there were no members of the government; and Patriotic was announced as the preferred bidder in September 2019."

The MSJ said given the intricacies involved in restarting the refinery, the UNC's manifesto promise to restart the refinery in November "was just an idle electioneering promise that was not in the realm of possibility."