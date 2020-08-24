Imperative for a new approach to education

THE EDITOR: First of all, I wish our new policy leaders in education all the best in their new but most complex responsibility.

Indeed, I hope that they know that addressing 21st century challenges of education can be addressed only with a change of mind-set on the part of policymakers, examination boards, educators, teachers, students, and other stakeholders related to education.

They must also understand that this will not happen if they do not make deliberate attempts to get our education system to be inspired by the political directorate, other institutional leaders in the church, universities, trade unions, corporate organisations, and other non-governmental organisations.

Further, they have to accept that transformation cannot be achieved overnight and without development and strategic plans, a macro political will, and creative imaginations. Indeed, there can be no quick fix to the hydra-headed venture of education.

As I see it, little can be done in the short term – especially if they wish to complete the mission in five years. We will be stuck in this position only if as a nation we collectively fail to understand that a knowledge society has overtaken us, bringing with it challenges to our ways of life and a new mandate for dispensing and applying knowledge.

Indeed, their tasks cannot reflect business as usual. Further, in the path of an unfolding civilisation, the road to survival has no finishing line. Therefore, all stakeholders in the business of education must see education as a mandate to contribute to national development and the success of development as creating a humane face and ideology for our people.

By way of conclusion, I remind readers of the words of John Maynard Keynes, Albert Einstein, and Karl Menninger.

According to Keynes, “The difficulty lies not in new ideas, but in escaping from old ones.”

For Einstein, the lament was, “No problem can be solved from the same consciousness that created it. We must learn to see the world anew.”

American Menninger crowned it all. Never forget his words which continue to resonate: “What is done to children, they will do to society.”

Yes! Let us start to recognise the dictates and dynamics in the shift from an industrial society in the Knowledge Age and accept that school systems characterised by the dynamics of industrial society are no longer valid.

At the same time, let us never forget that promoting irrelevant or misguided education is one way of condemning a nation to persistent poverty, irrelevance, corruption, crime, and a constrained or infertile culture immersed in a drifting society and consumer oriented economy.

RAYMOND S HACKETT

Curepe