Hinds committed to youth empowerment in new ministry

Fitzgerald Hinds -

Newly appointed Minister of Youth Development and National Services Fitzgerald Hinds said he intends to strengthen existing youth training programmes while implementing new initiatives aimed at nurturing the next generation of leaders and thinkers, as he assumes his role at the head of the new ministry.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, Hinds, said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve his country again in the Parliament and vowed to do his part in providing opportunities for training and development for the nation's youths.

Citing his experience as a police officer, attorney, MP and father, Hinds said he was excited to be part of a ministry where he could enact change in youths and looked forward to creating new opportunities in every sector of TT's economy.

"This ministry will bring all under one roof and provide the basic training for young people and direct them towards what they want to do.

"This ministry will touch on all aspects of national life and therefore I will be expected to work closely with the Ministries of Agriculture, Community Development, Sport and Digitisation because technology deals with young people.

"The aspects of National Service involves matters of reafforestation and the occupation of young people in productive and positive activities."

Speaking on what he aimed to achieve in this ministry, Hinds said he sought to establish centres to facilitate the tutoring for working-class youths through in person sessions and virtual learning platforms.

"We want to re-establish the youth camps. The existing facilities I expect will be repurposed and have them more suitable for the work we must do.

"I also want to see programmes in all communities organised by the new ministry where young people can be able to attend 24-hours a day, so even if you're working during the day you should be able to go to a centre where a tutor is there to make tuition available to you and that's the kind of thing I envision."

Programmes like the Military Led Academic Training (MiLAT), the Military-led Youth Apprenticeship Programme (MiPAT) and the Civilian Conservation Corps which were previously under the Ministry of National Security would now be the responsibility of the Ministry of Youth Development.

Hinds said he was optimistic the ministry would be an effective anti-crime initiative as it would work against criminals who seek to recruit impressionable youths.

Responding to criticism that his own age may be a challenge in connecting and relating to youths, Hinds dismissed these concerns, saying his team would be more than capable in addressing the concerns of all young people.

"Even as an 18-year-old man I wouldn't be expected to go everywhere. A ministry consists of thousands of people and operatives. There are plans and programmes and people to carry them out."