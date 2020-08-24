Gonzales ready for new challenges

Marvin Gonzales -

MARVIN Gonzales says he is ready to face his new challenges as an elected Member of Parliament (MP) and government minister. Gonzales won the Lopinot/Bon Air West seat for the PNM in the August 10 general election. On August 19, he was sworn in as Public Utilities Minister.

To some people, it may seem unusual that a first-time candidate/MP elect is being given the awesome responsibility of heading a significant ministerial portfolio right out the gate. Gonzales succeeds former D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Ancil Antoine, former government senator Robert Le Hunte and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds at the helm of the Public Utilities Ministry.

But for Gonzales, he is undaunted by the new challenges he faces in this new sphere of public life. Gonzales said he saw the development as a continuation of a life dedicated to public service.

"I am humbled by the confidence that the Prime Minister placed in me."

Accepting that the road ahead will be difficult and he cannot succeed on his own, Gonzales said, "You have to demonstrate leadership. You have to bring people around a table, get them to focus, forget the petty differences."

He said that strategy had served him well in his career in public life so far.

"Once we get people to settle down and focus on the task at hand, (we can) identify the key areas that we need to tackle and get the job done."

While some people have their doubts, Gonzales believed, "We have what it takes in TT for us to do well."

Gonzales said his belief and determination to make a positive impact on his country had caused him to be successful in undertaking projects in other aspects of public life.

He said the creation of SAUTT and "how we tackled the issue of corruption in the licensing authority in the Ministry of Works and Transport," were good examples of how a positive attitude could bring about success in such endeavours.