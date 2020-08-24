Five charged for Tobago murder

Devon Turpin - PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS

Five people were charged with the murder of Alevion “Crime Boss” Nurse, who was killed on July 3.

The five are Devon Turpin, alias “Papers,” of Upper Mendez Drive Extension, Champ Fleurs; Kurt Eastman, alias “Blacka,” of Belmont Road, Mason Hall, Tobago; Treston Reno, alias “Yankee,” of Charford Court, Port of Spain; URI Fletcher, of Cardiff Road, Pembroke Tobago; and J’on Jodel Duke, of Cocrico Avenue, Buccoo, Tobago.

The five men were held for the fatal shooting after an investigation was done by officers of the Tobago Division, Central Intelligence Bureau, Special Investigations Unit, the Finance Branch, TT Air Guard and field operators of the Special Operations Response Team.

In a release, police said the arrest of the five men meant that all eight murders in Tobago for the year so far have been solved.

Police also determined that two people, Alevion Nurse and Kenny Wolfe, now deceased were responsible for the murder of Dwight Turpin on June 24.

Two people, ages 18 and 20 were also charged with the murder of 19 year-old Ellena Dial, who was stabbed to death and her body burnt at Kilgwyn Beach Canaan, Tobago. The two women are Alliyah Farrell, of Coira Road, Siparia and Antonio Marcelle of Egbo Gully, Les Couteaux, Tobago.