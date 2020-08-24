Fisherman charged with breaching covid19 regulation

Fisherman Dale Percy appeared before the Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday charged with breaching covid19 regulations.

On August 15 the Prime Minister announced a roll-back of covid19 restrictions with all rivers, beaches and ponds closed to the public for 28 days.

Percy was arrested by police on the beach, near Pigeon Point, on Sunday. He was questioned about his presence there and was arrested and later charged.

He was granted $5,000 bail on Monday and will reappear in court on September 18.