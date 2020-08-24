Epidemiologist: Wear your masks

Dr Naresh Nandram, principal medical officer of health and epidemiology. - MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS

Principal medical officer, epidemiology, Dr Naresh Nandram is appealing to the public to continue to wear their masks.

He was responding to a question at Monday's media briefing about someone who was turned away from the water taxi for only wearing a face shield.

He said masks offer more protection to those wearing them with respect to capturing droplets breathed out by people with covid19, as well as blocking inhalation of droplets by those without the virus.

Nandram said the health ministry will send out a release on face shields.

He also addressed using thermal scanners to take temperatures.

"There is no risk with taking the temperature at the forehead as opposed to the wrist. It's the same result."