Eight people arrested for various offences

Police arrested eight people for various offences in the Northern Division during a police exercise conducted between 5.30 pm on Saturday and 2 am on Sunday.

The exercise was conducted in the Maloney, La Horquetta and Arouca districts by officers of the Major Operations Unit under the supervision of CPL Gordon.

The eight people were arrested for possession of cocaine and cocaine apparatus, being in possession of a fraudulent driver’s permit, possession of cannabis, trafficking in cannabis and shooting inquiries.