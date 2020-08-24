Dr Nandram: No delays in covid19 patient admission

Dr Naresh Nandram, principal medical officer of health and epidemiology. - MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS

Principal Medical Officer (Epidemiology) Dr Naresh Nandram said there are no delays or backlog in relation to the admission of new covid19 patients to hospital.

He was speaking at the Health Ministry's media briefing on Monday morning.

In the ministry's daily updates, it usually states the number of patients en route to hospital and those waiting to be processed for admission.

Asked about this, Nandram said, "Because our testing in several facilities runs across the night, prior to our updates just before 8 am we usually get the reports of all the positives coming in immediately before, and that also contributes to why it looks like there are large figures coming in."

He added, "The facilities have room and the process of bringing a patient in is a little bit involved."

The patient is first advised of their status, and then co-ordination begins with the ministry's clinical team.

He said the patients are then brought in throughout the day.

"The patients are not brought in at any one point in time. They are brought in consistently, day or night. The figures just represent a snapshot."