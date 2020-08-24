Cox: I want to give faster access to grants

Donna Cox -

NEW Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox has said one of her priorities will be ensuring people get access to grants faster.

Speaking to Newsday in a phone interview, she said a significant amount of money is spent on grant funding, and two of her areas of focus are decentralisating the grant system, and social services delivery.

"And that will provide greater access for persons in need and in a timely manner, especially now, in the case of covid19."

She explained that because of the pandemic, a lot of what the ministry does will have to be digital, virtual and through key stakeholder partners. She said the ministry will also play a key role in Government's economic recovery plan.

"(We will help) citizens change their attitudes and behaviours from being dependent to reinventing themselves and becoming more resilient."

She added: "For me, this ministry is about helping, empowering and transforming the lives of people, particularly vulnerable citizens. I recognise it is a crucial social-sector ministry and I am looking forward to leading the mandate of providing a safety net for the vulnerable on one hand and also providing opportunities for people to become more self reliant and sustainable."

She said she spoke to the two ministry permanent secretaries (Jacinta Bailey-Sobers and Sheila Seecharan) and deputy permanent secretary (June A Belle) last week to get an update on what was happening in the ministry. They discussed systems and how they could be improved; street dwellers; particular grants during covid19 and how to allow people to can access them more quickly; addressing the backlog of deliverables; necessary policy changes on families and parenting (key areas for Cox); homes for the aged; the ministry's strategic plan; improving the call centre,as some people have complained they were unable to get through; and priority projects including the Social Sector Investment Programme.

Another area discussed in the meeting was the digitisation process and the improved management of data. Cox said this involved better management of cases, a proper registry of people sourcing grants, and having links to different data that will help the ministry be more efficient and effective by getting information faster.

"Because sometimes they have to do checks and they have to contact another ministry and we have to be waiting. And that in itself keeps back the process. (But with these links) somebody could be helped faster and would not have to wait."

Cox was formerly communications minister, and she said the social development portfolio was just another area to use her skills. She explained the ministry needs a lot of communication because of the amount of money spent on grants and different areas in the social sector and family sector, as the public needs to know what is happening.

"So communications will feature very much (in this ministry)."

She also said she has new and innovative ideas to get the message out to the public.

"I like helping people. So I am happy that I'm in a ministry where I'm making a difference in the lives of not just only the vulnerable in the society but people from different walks of life."

Cox said the areas the ministry covered were pretty wide and included poverty eradication, social work, the retiree adolescent partnership programme, geriatric programme and the disability unit.

"As someone who feels for people, I am happy that I can be part of touching the lives of so many persons in TT. And also communicating what the Government spend is all about in that area, and how people can easily access it, will make life much easier for all. I see myself being able to do that."

Cox said she would be speaking with Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for communications Symon de Nobriga and her immediate predecessor Camille Robinson-Regis, the new Minister of Planning and Development.

On Monday she was scheduled to meet with ministry staff.