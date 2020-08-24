CMO and team toblame for the spike

THE EDITOR: The CMO and his team are responsible for the spread of the covid19 virus. Why did Dr Roshan Parasram allow so many rallies to take place in a party-like atmosphere all over TT knowing our people to be lawless and carefree?

Like everything else, party campaigns could have utilised social media and other forms of technology.

Judging from past elections, everyone knew in their hearts who they would vote for.

As a matter of fact, the police could have stopped all of those people who were campaigning. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith should have put a complete stop from the beginning.

The Government needs to get its priorities straight. All that money it spent should have been used to fix the MRI machine in Tobago and other broken equipment within our healthcare institutions. The MRI machine has been down months now.

ROMANIE DIAL

Tobago