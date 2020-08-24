Carapichaima man gets bail after allegedly breaching protection order

A 40-year-old Carapichaima man who allegedly breached a protection order against a woman has been placed on $30,000 bail with a surety.

Kenrick Ricky Nathaniel, 40, who lives at Butler Village, Waterloo Road, appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday and pleaded not guilty, a release from the police said on Monday.

The magistrate ordered that he arranges with the victim, through his attorney, to remove his belongings from the premises at Carapichaima.

As a condition of his bail, Nathaniel has to notify the police when he has made these arrangements and have police present. He is "not to just show up" at the house.

He must also report to the Brasso police on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 6 am and 6 pm.

He must remain 200 metres from the house and the victim’s workplace or any other location where she is, the release said.

The magistrate adjourned the case to September 18.

On Wednesday, Freeport police served the protection order, which prohibits Nathaniel from using abusive, threatening, violent, obscene language to the woman. It also bans him from physically abusing her. He had to leave the property immediately and not return.

Head of the Gender Based Violence Unit acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne led investigations which acting Insp Clarke and W/Cpl Hospedales supervised.

WPC Gransom laid the charge.