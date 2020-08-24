Autopsy on murdered Chinese businessman delayed

The autopsy on a murdered Chinese businessman has been postponed, as no relatives were present to identify his body on Monday.

The businessman died after he was chopped by bandits who tried to rob the Happiness Grocery, on Sixth Avenue, Barataria, early on Sunday morning.

Newsday understands the body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday. The body was left at the centre for storage until he could be identified and an autopsy done.

Eight people, two of whom are Venezuelans, are expected to be interviewed by homicide investigators after they were arrested in relation to the murder of the businessman at his home early on Sunday morning.

Police said the bandits are from Morvant, Laventille and Belmont. They were chopped when the relatives of the owner came to his defence.

Police were called in. The six men and two women were arrested.

The businessman, who was wounded during the attack, was taken to hospital, where he died while being treated.

When Newsday visited the grocery on Monday afternoon, the doors were still locked.

Newsday was told the man's relatives were upstairs in their apartment, and tried calling out but got no response.

Two vendors based near the grocery told Newsday they were deeply saddened by the murder and were concerned for their own safety.

"My only regret is they didn't manage to kill one or more of the attackers.

"It really is very sad. I have been operating my business here for six years and these people have been here longer than that. There are a few men that live there, so I'm not exactly sure who died, but it's sad all the same. These are people who keep to themselves."

Investigators said $8,102 in cash, $75 Yuan, US$400 and $,1000 Bolivars were found at the scene.