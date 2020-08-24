Abdulah stays as MSJ leader

David Abdulah - Vashti Singh

DESPITE losing in all five seats it contested in the August 10 general election, the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) has rejected party's leader David Abdulah's offer to resign. Abdulah confirmed this to Sunday Newsday on Saturday.

Referring to an earlier statement issued by party chairman Gregory Fernandez, Abdulah said, "I am staying on as the party decided." In the statement, Fernandez said Abdulah did the right thing at the party's executive meeting on August 13 to offer his resignation as leader after the election. Fernandez said this was consistent with Abdulah's "practice of taking respsonsibility." But Fernandez said the executive unanimously rejected Abdulah's resignation and decided the MSJ's activist council consider the matter at its meeting on August 16.

Fernandez said the council also unanimously rejected that Abdulah resign. He said against this background, "Mr. Abdulah therefore will continue as the political leader of the party." Fernandez listed several reasons why Abdulah should remain as MSJ leader.

These included Abdulah being a highly respected person in TT, his unwavering commitment to the interests of working class people, his commitment to social justice and the many racist statements that were made after the election.

Fernandez said the latter underscored "that there are powerful forces that wish to ensure that our politics stays as an entrenched system of only two parties, each with its ethnic base of support." For these reasons, Fernandez said Abdulah should remain as MSJ and the party remains very relevant to TT "in spite of the small number of votes cast for our candidates."

He said the MSJ remains committed to "building an alternative to the traditional parties." Fernandez claims the campaigns of the PNM and UNC were "financed by tens of millions made available to them by political investors."

Fernandez also claimed such financiers "many of whom support both parties, then seek to receive a 'return' on their investment through contracts that the incoming government would award." He said such people "have the most to benefit from this two-party system of ethnic voting."

Fernandez added, " The ordinary supporter gets little or nothing and the economic system remains the same."

After declaring victory for the PNM on August 10, the Prime Minister said the upcoming five year term could be his last in politics. UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she would remain as leader despite the party's loss and until UNC internal elections next year. Congress of the People (COP) leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan resigned after the COP's loss in the election and was replaced by Kirt Sinnettee as interim leader. Democratic Party of TT leader Steve Alvarez resigned his post after unsuccessfully contesting the Moruga/Tableland seat in the election.