92 more test positive for covid19, now 919 active cases

A total of 92 patients were reported to have tested positive for covid19 on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 919.

The 6 pm update from the Ministry of Health said the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,099.

The total number of samples submitted is now 19,896.

The ministry's 10 am update said 76 patients are being treated at Caura Hospital. The Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility is treating 102 patients, six of whom are in intensive care and five in the high dependency units.

There are now 28 patients in the Brooklyn, Sangre Grande step-down facility, 22 in Balandra, 36 in Tacarigua and 53 in UWI, Debe. UWI St Augustine has 44, UWI Canada Hall has 126 and NAPA has 11.

The total number of deaths remains at 15 and the total number of discharged patients is 165.