40 go to step-down facilities soon, another private lab certified

Beds separated by curtains at a government covid19 step-down facility in Sangre Grande. - COURTESY ERHA

Principal medical officer (epidemiology) Dr Naresh Nandram said around 40 covid19 patients with mild symptoms may be transferred to step-down facilities today.

He was speaking at the Health Ministry's virtual press conference.

He said over the weekend, the patients had "improved clinically," which is why the decision is being considered.

He added that between the step-down facilities and quarantine centres, around 111 people are "well enough to be discharged to home.

"We can allow them to go back to our families," he said.

He said there are currently 1,177 covid19 beds, 658 of which are occupied.

In addition, another private lab has been certified by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) within the past 48 hours.