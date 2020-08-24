24 new covid19 cases, deaths now at 15

TWENTY-FOUR more people have tested positive for covid19 and another person has died.

The death toll is now 15 and the number of active cases is 851.

In its 10 am release, the Health Ministry said the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,031.

The latest death, it said, was an elderly man with pre-existing medical conditions.

From the 24 new cases, 18 people were tested at private labs.

There are now 178 patients in hospital - 102 at the Couva Hospital (six in the intensive care unit and five in the high-dependency unit) and 76 patients are at the Caura Hospital.

A total of 320 patients are at step-down facilities - 28 in Sangre Grande, 22 at Balandra, 36 in Tacarigua, 53 in Debe, 44 at UWI, 126 at Canada Hall at UWI and 11 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

The total number of samples sent for testing is now 19, 461, with 17,185 being unique patient tests and 2,276 repeated tests.

The number of people discharged remains 165.