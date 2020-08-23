Women in Government

Ten women were among 31 government ministers sworn in to office by the President on August 19, following the August 10 general election. The ceremony, scaled down due to covid19 restrictions, was held at the newly refurbished President's House, St Ann's.

They are Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly (education), Pennelope Beckles (housing and urban development), Camille Robinson-Regis (planning and development), Senator Donna Cox (social development and family services), Shamfa Cudjoe (sport and community development), Senator Allyson West (public administration and digital transformation), Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon (trade and industry), Ayanna Webster-Roy (minister in the Office of the PM), Lisa Morris-Julian (minister in the Education Ministry) and Senator Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal (minister in the Office of the AG and Legal Affairs).

Also present at the ceremony was returning Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George who will take the oath of office when the 12th Parliament convenes at a date to be announced.

