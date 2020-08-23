Whitehall sanitised, but not because of PM

Workers place banners to mark TT's upcoming celebration of Independence Day at the Office of the Prime Minister, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Sunday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Saturday said the sanitisation of Whitehall and sending home of staff there had nothing to do with the Prime Minister being exposed to someone who later tested positive for covid19.

In a statement, the OPM said some media reports alleging that Whitehall was sanitised and staff sent home because of Dr Rowley's possible exposure were false.

"The Prime Minister has not been to the office at Whitehall within the last two weeks."

Newsday understands the sanitisation was in preparation for Independence Day decorations to be put up at Whitehall.

On Saturday, Rowley said he continues to work despite being in quarantine at his official residence in St Ann's.

"I always do most of my work at the residence way into the night. So my work is not affected."

Rowley, on Friday, disclosed he got tested for covid19 but the result was negative. He was tested when he learned he may have been in contact, on general election night, with someone who later tested positive for covid19.

"It came to my attention, last night (Thursday), that on August 10, I was exposed to someone who later tested positive for covid19. I have been tested and the results are negative," he said in a post on his Facebook page.

"Out of an abundance of caution I have been advised to remain in quarantine at home until next Monday when the full 14-day period would have expired."

Up until the general election, the Cabinet held virtual meetings in keeping with covid19 protocols. Rowley on Saturday did not indicate whether the new Cabinet, which was sworn-in last Wednesday, will continue to have virtual meetings.

He also did not indicate when Parliament would hold its first sitting after the general election. Newsday was informed that preparations are underway for a possible sitting of Parliament this week. At the first sitting, the election of presiding officers for the House of Representatives and Senate will take place in keeping with the Standing Orders of both houses of Parliament.

Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George and Senate President Christine Kangaloo are tipped to return to their respective posts. Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde and government senator Nigel De Freitas also appear set to return as Deputy Speaker and Senate Vice-President. Under the Standing Orders, the presiding officers cannot be government ministers or parliamentary secretaries.

All MP-elects and senators (government, opposition and independent) will take their oaths of allegiance at this sitting. There is the possibility that legislation to make mask wearing mandatory in public could be laid at this sitting and then debated at a subsequent one. Rowley and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said that legislation needs a simple majority for passage.

The PNM holds a 22-19 advantage over the UNC in the House, compared to the 23-18 margin it had five years ago. Al-Rawi said Government has been able to deal with not having a special majority in the House over the last five years.