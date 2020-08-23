Trinidad and Tobago crosses 1,000 covid19 cases

THERE were 77 new cases of covid19 and one additional death reported in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, raising the total amount of deaths to 14, the number of active cases to 828 and the total number of covid19 cases to 1007.

The Ministry of Health in its 10 am update said 33 additional people tested positive for the virus. Its 6 pm update said another 44 people tested positive for the virus – 36 in Trinidad and eight in Tobago.

The latest death was an adult male with pre-existing health conditions.

The ministry reported that 166 patients are being treated at the Couva and Caura hospitals for covid19 with 275 patients being admitted to the hospital, while there are 279 patients at step-down facilities in Sangre Grande, Balandra, Debe, Tacarigua, St Augustine and at NAPA.

In the Couva hospital there are six patients in the intensive care unit and three in the high dependency unit.

So far, 165 recovered patients have been discharged from the State's care.