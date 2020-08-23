Tobago hoteliers: 'When will disbursements be paid?'

Snow cone vendor Anthony Hildinger, right, sells the sweet treat to a customer at Pigeon Point Beach, Tobago on August 16, one day before the closure of beaches and rivers as part of new government restrictions to curb the covid19 spread. Movement between Tobago and Trinidad is now restricted to essential travel which Tobago hoteliers said has led to a shut down of domestic tourism. - DAVID REID

When will the disbursements from the Government’s $50 million grant facility be paid?

This is the question being asked by Tobago’s hoteliers and guesthouse operators as the island again braces for tough times owing to the covid19 pandemic.

Amid a spike in covid19 cases in TT, the Prime Minister announced on August 15 that air and sea travel between the two islands will now be limited to essential movement as part of the measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

However, with the borders still closed to the international market, the hoteliers said reduced movement on the air and sea bridge will place them under increased hardship as they were hoping to capitalise on domestic tourism to earn some much needed income, particularly during the August period.

They said guests, who had booked reservations for August at various establishments, have now cancelled. The hoteliers said the cancellations have again shut down the industry.

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James could not say when the disbursements will be paid.

“The Tobago Tourism Agency told our president, Chris James, two weeks ago, that they had hired somebody to assess the grants. But no one has received any grant and we have not heard anything further from them,” she told Newsday.

Birchwood-James could not say how many how many hoteliers and guesthouse operators had applied for the grant.

“I know most of our members applied. But I also know a lot of people who are not our members also applied. So, I am not sure.”

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis announced at a post-executive council news conference on May 20 guesthouse owners are to receive the bulk of the grant facility – $24 million.

Small properties and hotels are expected to receive $22 million and $4 million, respectively.

Birchwood-James reiterated given the hardship confronting hoteliers, their interests would be better served through a relief funding initiative so that businesses could stay afloat.

Tobago Tourism Agency CEO Louis Lewis could not be reached for comment.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert had announced in March that the $50 million grant would assist hoteliers upgrade their properties during covid19.

The Chief Secretary, meanwhile, admitted the measures announced by Dr Rowley on August 15 to stop the spread of the virus will significantly impact Tobago’s domestic tourism thrust.

However, Dennis said the health and safety of citizens is a priority.

“It is going to be a difficult period but the health and safety of our citizens trump profits,” he told Newsday via Whatsapp.

“We must try our best to manage in the circumstances and Government will provide all the support we can.”