Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute still open for business

Crown Point, Tobago. Photo: Marshelle Haseley

The Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (THTI) is functioning and will continue to function as a tertiary education institution in hospitality and tourism training for Tobago.

The THTI made the announcement in a public statement on Saturday, one day after its counterpart in Trinidad – the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI) – announced that it was closing due to lack of funds.

The THTI release said it had instituted all the covid19 measures for the education sector announced by the government since March, including campus closure.

The staff worked to migrate learning onto an online platform and provide remote support to faculty and students since March 23.

The THTI is now enrolling students for the associate degree programme for the January 2021 intake. Interested people can register online at www.thti.edu.tt.

THTI also offers short courses for professional skills upgrading or personal interest, as well as pre-qualification programmes which offer a pathway for students who have not attained all the required CXC subjects to apply to the degree programme.