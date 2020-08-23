TKR batting clicks in third victory

ON THE ATTACK: Darren Bravo of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a six in a Hero Caribbean Premier League match against Barbados Tridents at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Sunday in Tarouba. PHOTO BY CPL T20 -

A DESTRUCTIVE display of power hitting in the last five overs by Darren Bravo and captain Kieron Pollard propelled Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to victory over defending champions Barbados Tridents in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday.

TKR, top of the standings, have won three matches on the trot to start the tournament -- the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Bravo and Pollard took TKR from 108/3 after 15 overs to 185/3 in 20 overs. Tridents could only muster 166 for six in reply, to lose by 19 runs.

Bravo, who hit a six off the final delivery to get his half century, ended on 54 not out off 36 deliveries which included four fours and four sixes. Pollard's strike rate was even more impressive as he slammed 41 not out off 17 balls with one four and four sixes. Earlier, Colin Munro gave TKR some impetus in the middle overs with 50 off 30 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Off spinner Ashley Nurse had figures of 1/20 in four overs, left-arm medium pacer Raymon Reifer took 1/47 in his four and Tridents captain Jason Holder grabbed 1/37 in his four-over spell.

Johnson Charles got Tridents off to a quick start racing to 64 without loss after seven overs. When Charles fell for 52 off 33 balls with four fours and three sixes, the Tridents innings lost steam. Shai Hope struck a sedate 36 at the top of the innings and Holder played a cameo, but his knock of 34 not out off 19 balls was not enough to get Tridents over the line. Five TKR bowlers grabbed one wicket apiece with Sunil Narine ending with 1/17 in four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES: Trinbago Knight Riders 185/3 (20 overs) (Darren Bravo 54 not out, Colin Munro 50, Kieron Pollard 41; Ashley Nurse 1/20) vs Barbados Tridents 166/6 (20 overs) (Johnson Charles 52, Shai Hope 36, Jason Holder 34 not out; Sunil Narine 1/17, Fawad Ahmed 1/14). TKR won by 19 runs.