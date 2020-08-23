Surging Zouks hold off Guyana

St Lucia Zouks players celebrate the dismissal of Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Chris Green in a Hero Caribbean Premier League match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Sunday in Tarouba. PHOTO BY CPL T20 -

JELANI BECKLES

ROSTON Chase, more known for his ability in the longer formats of the game, continued to show his quality in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament to help St Lucia Zouks to their third win in four matches.

Chase struck 66 and made scoring tough for the Guyana Amazon Warriors by going for just seven runs an over from his four overs. Chase's knock led Zouks to 144/7 in 20 overs batting first, before Amazon Warriors struggled to 134/8 in response. Chase is currently the second leading run scorer in the tournament with 122 runs in three innings which includes two half centuries. Zouks are now second on the standings behind Trinbago Knight Riders on net run rate.

The match was hanging in the balance with Amazon Warriors needing 30 in 18 balls, but disciplined bowling by the Zouks fast bowlers sealed the win.

Fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn broke the 56-run fifth-wicket stand between Nicholas Pooran and Keemo Paul when the latter was caught at deep mid wicket for 20 off 18 deliveries.

Sherfane Rutherford settled quickly at the crease as he struck a six over mid wicket as Amazon Warriors were now in search of 21 off 12 balls.

The match swung in the Zouks favour when West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams got the crucial wicket of Pooran, as the left-hander chopped a delivery onto his stumps. He scored 68 off 49 balls which included seven fours and one six.

A mix up between Rutherford and Amazon Warriors captain Chris Green could've lead to a wicket, but Wiliams could not collect the ball to complete the run out.

Fast bowler Chemar Holder, who recently toured England with the West Indies Test team, was given the job to bowl the last over with 13 required for victory.

The youngster did not disappoint as he only conceded two runs as Zouks pulled off an exciting win. He also bowled Rutherford for 15 and also sent Green packing when he was caught by a fired-up Zouks wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher for one. Kuggeleijn ended as the best bowler with 3/24 in four overs and Holder and Williams had identical figures of 2/32 in four overs.

The Zouks seem to be a cohesive unit this year as they all got together in the middle of the field to have a short discussion before leaving the field. The best finish for the Zouks in the history of the CPL was fourth place in 2016.

Earlier, Chase steered Zouks to 144/7 in 20 overs. Chase, who came to the crease with the Zouks in a spot of bother on 19/2 in the third over, held the innings together as he was only dismissed in the penultimate ball of the innings.

Chase, who has been a consistent member of the West Indies Test and ODI teams, scored 66 off 51 deliveries with five fours and two sixes. After being reduced to 42/4 in the seventh over, Chase found an able partner in Mohammed Nabi as the pair put on 57 runs for the fifth wicket. Nabi was dismissed for 27 off 24 balls by leg spinner Imran Tahir to leave the Zouks on 99/5 in the 15th over.

Javelle Glen made an impact when he came to the crease with a few boundaries that helped push the Zouks total close to 150. Glen and Chase were dismissed in consecutive deliveries by fast bowler Odean Smith. Glen was out for 19 off 17 balls. Tahir was the top bowler for Amazon Warriors with 3/22 in four overs and Odean Smith had figures of 2/33 in his four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES: St Lucia Zouks 144/7 (20 overs) (Roston Chase 66, Mohammed Nabi 27; Imran Tahir 3/22, Odean Smith 2/33) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 134/8 (20 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 68, Keemo Paul 20; Scott Kuggeleijn 3/24, Chemar Holder 2/32, Kesrick Williams 2/32). Zouks won by ten runs.