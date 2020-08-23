Stew's sterling service: UK envoy proud of stronger TT ties

Tim Stew in a relaxed moment at the British High Commission, St Clair. Stew, who has been the High Commissioner for five years, returns to the UK at the end of August. - Ayanna Kinsale

TT has been good to outgoing British High Commissioner Tim Stew. During his five-year tenure, he’s managed to do his duty as the queen’s diplomatic representative, promoting the interests of the UK, including trade and industry, global security and human rights.

He’s turned the British High Commission into a green zone, devoid of single-use plastic, and he’s helped raise awareness for press freedom, LGBT+ rights and transparency in governance. He’s even found love.

“These five years have gone by very quickly. But then, when I look back at everything that's happened in those five years, there have really been a lot of developments,” Stew told Sunday Newsday at a recent interview at his office at St Clair Avenue.

“There have been challenges – (natural disasters) in the region, covid19, the terrorist threat in February 2018, economic challenges. Overall, though, I'm delighted to that we've managed to, during that time, forge such a strong partnership with the Government and people of TT. That's what I came here to do. That's what I said I was going to do when I first arrived. I think we've done well through that through that time.

"So it's been professionally rewarding, fascinating and a lot of fun on the way because the country is very warm and welcoming and friendly.”

Stew arrived in August 2015. His term was supposed to end last year, but it was extended, which meant a certain amount of continuity with his and the UK’s agenda in TT. Coincidentally, it timed perfectly with the duration of the electoral term here in TT, so he was able to work through policies and other issues with one administration rather than having a period of overlap and transition.

“We've had a sort of sustained period, as I say, where we agreed very early on the sort of areas where we can work together and build that partnership in terms of what our strategic intent was going to be,” he said.

Strengthening security and institutional improvements

TT, was of course, a former British colony – on August 31 the country will celebrate its 58th year of independence. But the relationship has always been close, and TT has inherited several systems of governance and administration based on the UK’s model. That’s why Stew and his team were uniquely positioned to advise Government on several strategic reforms, notably in national security and criminal justice reform.

“I think one of the things I'm very pleased with is the is the state of the security partnership that we've established. I think it's critical, when you're dealing with national security issues, that you have strong international partnerships. None of us can do it by ourselves, whether it's terrorism or serious, organised crime that don’t respect borders and boundaries. So we have to work together.”

At the heart of the relationship is the memorandum of understanding between TT and the UK on global security, focused on targeting transnational crime, including terrorism.

“That's given us a real structure and a mechanism to really drive that co-operation. And so I think how I've seen how our relationships – with the TTPS, the Defence Force, the Attorney General’s office, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Chief Justice – (it’s about) working through, sort of end-to-end, these security issues (including) exchanging expertise and knowledge and building capacity with some of the agencies here that look at the national security.”

Issues faced in TT, he noted, like drug and ammunition trafficking, immigration and terrorism can directly affect the UK; that’s why co-operation is necessary and encouraged.

Criminal justice reform was another important issue where TT worked closely with the UK.

“It’s hard, difficult work to make the changes that need to be made in the criminal justice system and really manage mundane challenges.

"When I arrived, there was a long backlog in serious crime cases to be heard. That has now started to reduce and that’s a result (of the UK's work with the relevant parties).”

Some of the reforms and polices the UK has advised and guided include judge-only trials. The governing legislation, the Miscellaneous Provisions (Trial by Judge Alone) Act came into force on February 1, 2019. The first judge-alone trial ended just a few days later, on February 19. Since then, the Judiciary and the AG’s office have noted that these trials take one-third of the time of cases determined by juries. In May, the first virtual judge-alone trial was completed, in keeping with the Judiciary’s covid19 regulations.

“We have such a close connection between our two judicial systems, we've been able to share some expertise. (It’s not just) how you tackle crime but also how it’s prosecuted and how you investigated and all of that. So I think (the UK) has been a very good ally.”

The UK has also worked closely with TT on sentencing guidelines, beneficial ownership, anti-corruption, financial crime and proceeds from illicit activity – as well as helping the country strengthen its financial reporting policies to get off the Financial Action Task Force’s “grey list” of countries with systemic deficiencies in anti-money laundering/combatting the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) policies.

“I've been lucky enough to see the work we’ve started (five years ago) has come to fruition and is having real impact. It doesn't happen overnight. But it's good to see those things change.”

Commonwealth connections

By the end of this year, the UK will have formally withdrawn from the European Union, losing its access to free trade and freedom of movement within the bloc. The country is also in recession for the first time in 11 years, registering a 20 per cent drop in GDP in the second quarter of 2020.

It's already started rekindling and strengthening its longstanding relationships with its former colonies in the Commonwealth. Last year, the UK and several Caribbean countries, including TT, signed on to an economic partnership agreement (EPA) between Cariforum and the UK, ensuring similar access to the UK market once the country leaves the EU.

Stew noted there was still some parliamentary process that needed to be worked out to ratify the EPA, but was confident it would be successfully passed in time. “Trade between our countries has been pretty steady. We saw it grow in the first few years I was here. It dropped a little bit the next year and it's sort of on the rise again this year. It’s slightly in favour of TT – you’re exporting more goods to the UK that we are to here.

"But you know, as long as it's growing overall, that's okay. We want to see those links really built. And Brexit shouldn't affect that.”

TT exports mainly chemicals and petrochemicals to the UK, while the top UK import is vehicles. In 2018, TT exported $560 million worth of goods to the UK. “TT is 4,500 miles away from the UK. It’s not a close market. Over time, of course, we've seen others take that more leading role that we once had a long time ago when we had a different relationship with the country. So inevitably, America and Latin America, China, you know, some of these other countries which are offering things at different prices or are much closer together.

"But we do extremely well with services and I’m sure that will continue.”

The UK is also the home base for several of the country’s biggest multinationals, including energy giants BP, Shell and BHP.

“Obviously a key relationship is to make sure that we are flagging up concerns that British companies might have, whether that is around tax incentives or investment incentives or barriers to trade that we see – things that might make companies want to stop investing here. So we highlight and raise those concerns where we need to. The oil majors already have a good relationship with the government anyway, but I'm always here to support them.”

Just like home

Before he came to TT, Stew was stationed in the Middle East – certainly a different climate and culture. In some ways, TT actually reminded him of the UK so acclimating wasn’t that hard.

“I think before I arrived and after I have been appointed, I was struck suddenly by how many Trinidadian connections I suddenly saw in the UK – people who popped up out of all over the place who had that connection here or, you know, part of the diaspora in the UK, many of whom were in touch very quickly to say, you know, 'Welcome to our country!'”

Then there are things like Angostura bitters that he noted could be found in pretty much every bar in the UK.

“So there's little things that you spot, but which all of which (are) ties that bind a little bit. And so actually, when I came here, I think I had an experience that a lot of British nationals coming here have, which is actually a lot that's familiar, you know – you drive on the right side, or rather, the correct side, of the road here.

"And I think there's something about the sense of humour in this country which feels very familiar to me. It's rather refreshing to see. Socially and culturally, there a connection and that makes it sort of easier to settle into a country and feel part of it quite quickly.”

The affinity he feels means he tries to strengthen that bond not just with heavy policy inputs but also small but no less meaningful gestures. One of those was inviting the Commanding Officer of the Household Cavalry – the mounted branch of the British Army that serves as the official bodyguard for the monarch and as such, is considered the most prestigious unit – to Trinidad last year.

“I had a conversation with the Mounted Branch of the TTPS some years ago, and they were talking about their long historic connection with the UK and they had initially been trained and taken their ceremonial work from UK forces. They were saying they could do with a bit of an update and some advice on horse husbandry and saddles and equipment. And finally, last year, I was able to bring the commanding officer of the Household Cavalry here and his Riding Master. There was a good exchange of information and expertise and some bonding,” Stew said.

The Household Cavalry officers certainly appreciated their visit, Stew noted, giving a very special thank you to TT for having them.

“As I say, it’s something which I think is sweet...each year, the Household Cavalry acquires two new horses and they name them according to the alphabet, A-Z. And it just so happened that the letter for this year was T.

"So I’m delighted to say that the two new horses for the Queen’s Guard are named Trinidad and Tobago. It’s just cute, it’s a little thing, but it’s such an honour and we were delighted to set that up.

He’ll be back

Stew and his Trinidadian partner, Shabania Carter, leave at the end of this month for London, where he’ll spend a year at the Foreign Office before his next posting – although he can’t say when just yet.

“I learnt to dive in Tobago. I’ve also really enjoyed the nature. And I leave with my partner, a Trinidadian national, so how can I not say that has been a great experience?”

He also leaves behind a strong and capable team at the High Commission, ready for the transition when his replacement, Harriet Cross, arrives soon.

“Seeing my team really come together and deliver on projects that have made a difference in people’s lives has been very rewarding to see.

“My time here has been professionally rewarding, stimulating, sometimes frustrating – but that’s what provides the interest. It’s been almost fun and I leave with a sad heart, but knowing I’ll be back from time to time."