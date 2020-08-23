Port of Spain Family Court to be closed, sanitised

FILE PHOTO: The Port of Spain Family Court on Cipriani Boulevard has been closed for sanitisation. -

The Judiciary, in a release issued on Sunday, announced that no in-person hearings or activities will be conducted in the Family Court in Port of Spain, after it was discovered that an officer is being tested for covid19.

The Judiciary said the building was being sanitised and vacating the building had become necessary.

The release added that "no one will be allowed into the Court building until sanitisation has been completed" but did not say when the court would be reopened.

In-person activities will only be conducted in limited circumstances.

“While no one has been confirmed as covid-19 positive, the usual precautions for this level of exposure have called for the current course of action,” the release said.

Services like Court Pay, the Domestic Violence Hotline and e-filing are still available.