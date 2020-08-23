PM: 'I am working as usual'

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addresses the media after he and his Cabinet were sworn in at President's House, St Ann's on Wednesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister on Saturday said he continues to work despite being in quarantine at his official residence in St Ann's.

"I always do most of my work at the residence way into the night. So my work is not affected," he said in a WhatsApp reply to Newsday.

Dr Rowley on Friday disclosed he got tested for covid19 but the result was negative. He was tested when he learned he may have been in contact with someone who has the virus on general election night.

"It came to my attention, last night (Thursday), that on Monday 10th, I was exposed to someone who later tested positive for covid19. I have been tested and the results are negative," he said in a post on his Facebook page.

"Out of an abundance of caution I have been advised to remain in quarantine at home until next Monday when the full 14-day period would have expired."

Up until the general election, the Cabinet held virtual meetings in keeping with covid19 protocols. Rowley on Saturday did not indicate whether the new Cabinet, which was sworn-in last Wednesday, will continue to have virtual meetings.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, during the virtual health briefing on Saturday, said the Prime Minister gave him consent to speak about his covid19 result.

He said Rowley contacted him on Thursday to say "he got a notification that a covid19 positive patient, that he was in contact with that person."

Deyalsingh said Rowley, "has been tested along with four other members of his household and all the tests are negative."

Rowley and his wife Sharon live at the office residence with their daughter Tonya, son-in-law Kareem Cuffy and grandson Lucas. Rowley's other daughter Sonelle and her husband live in New York.

Asked for an update on legislation to make mask-wearing mandatory, Deyalsingh said he spoke to the Attorney General about it on Saturday morning.

"The legislation is being drafted...It has to be done via an amendment to the parent act which is the Public Ordinance Act...Parliament has to sit to pass that particular piece of legislation," he said.

Rowley and the AG previously said the legislation only needed a simple majority for passage in Parliament. After he was sworn-in on Wednesday for a second term AG Faris Al-Rawi said the legislation will make breaching the law a ticketable offence.

"The safety of the nation is the priority," Al-Rawi said.

While no official date has been announced for the reconvening of Parliament, Newsday was informed that preparations are underway.

On Tuesday, Siparia MP-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be sworn-in as Opposition Leader by the President. Prior to its dissolution on July 3, Parliament was heading to its fixed mid-year recess.