PAHO: Increased danger for pregnant covid19 patients

Image courtesy CDC

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is asking countries in the Americas to step up efforts to ensure access to prenatal care services for pregnant women during the covid19 pandemic.

Recently published results and studies based on covid19 surveillance data have indicated an increased risk among pregnant women of presenting with severe forms of covid19 and subsequently becoming hospitalised and admitted to intensive care units.

Data compiled by PAHO showed that 28,387 cases of covid19 in pregnant women have been reported by ten countries, with 356 deaths reported from January to August 11.

Data continues to change and has been collected on different dates depending on the availability of official information from countries.

PAHO’s epidemiological alert said, “The current available data suggest that pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing a severe form of covid19, in some cases, this may lead to death.

PAHO recommends that countries address specific risks and vulnerabilities faced by this population, ensure the continuity of prenatal care services, as well as provide timely attention to severe signs and symptoms among pregnant women with covid19.

PAHO also recommends that health services maintain communication with pregnant women in order to provide resources on whom to consult in case of an emergency and to co-ordinate virtual, face-to-face, or home check-ups if necessary.

PAHO’s alert said priority should be given to diagnostic tests for pregnant women because they are at risk for developing severe forms of the disease and will require hospitalisation at some point during their pregnancy.