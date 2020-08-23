One more dies from covid19, 14 deaths total

One more person has died from covid19. This brings total covid19 deaths to 14.

The 10am update from the Health Ministry said an adult male with co-morbidities is the latest covid19 death.

There are 784 active cases and the total number of samples tested positive at public and private facilities is 963.

There are 166 covid19-positive patients in hospital and 275 patients are being admitted to hospital. Sixty-four new patients will be processed for admission.

There are 107 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. Six patients are in the intensive care unit and three are in the high dependency unit.

There are 279 people in the step-down and transition facilities.

One hundred and sixty-five people were discharged.

There were 19,123 samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the University of the West Indies and other local sites for testing for covid19. Of these, 16,847 were unique patient tests and 2,276 were repeated tests.