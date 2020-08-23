New Public Utilities Minister: WASA on my mind

Marvin Gonzales -

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales on Saturday said the performance of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will be one of his main priorities during his tenure.

Speaking to Newsday by phone, Gonzales said, "At the end of the day, when people have water in their taps, I will be able to sleep comfortably."

Gonzales is also the Lopinot/BonAir West MP elect.

Recalling that the problems affecting WASA go back almost 20 years, Gonzales said his mind had been on the troubled institution since his swearing in last Wednesday.

"We are all citizens of TT and we are all aware that so many of our communities are not being serviced with a sustainable and efficient water supply from the WASA for all kinds of reasons."

Gonzales, who met with staff at the ministry for the first time on August 21, said he was briefed on key issues affecting WASA and other state enterprises that fall under the ministry's jurisdiction. The latter are the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC), Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT), Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) and the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS).

While he will also work to address the issues with the other four, Gonzales said, "The most pressing state enterprise at this time and its functions is, of course, WASA."

He said several reports have been done on WASA's ability to provide an efficient water supply to TT. Some of those reports point to issues such as ageing infrastructure, the water-scheduling system and the dredging or cleaning of dams across the country "so that we can increase their capacity."

Gonzales said he planned to meet with WASA chairman Romney Thomas and CEO Alan Poon King in the coming week to discuss issues pertaining to the authority.

He said one of the things that must be examined was "the structure of WASA and whether we need to do anything with its structure so that we can get the best out of the authority."

Gonzales explained, "It makes no sense you continue to invest millions and millions of dollars into an authority and you fail to address the systemic issues within the authority preventing it from functioning in the way that it's supposed to function."

Gonzales said, as an elected MP, he understands that people who are not receiving a reliable water supply are not going to accept excuses as to why they are not getting such a supply.

"They are interested in water in their taps, so they can live their life."

Gonzales said he welcomed the challenges that come with his new portfolio. Stressing that such challenges could not overcome single-handedly, Gonzales said he would bring a brand of leadership that would encourage collaboration and co-operation amongst key stakeholders to ensure that the people of TT were the ultimate winners at the end of the day.