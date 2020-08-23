Labourer in court for killing man, wounding his friends

Almost two years after 21-year-old Anthony James was gunned down, a Carapichaima man appeared in court charged with the murder.

Preetham Ramsaran, 23, appeared before magistrate Christine Charles via a virtual hearing at the Couva police station on Friday.

A release from police on Saturday said Ramsaran was also charged with two counts of wounding with intent against two other people and having a gun and ammunition. Ramsaran is a labourer and lives at St Mary’s Village, the release said.

The magistrate remanded the accused into custody and adjourned the matter to September 18.

James, who lived in Freeport, was with friends in the district on November 30, 2018, when a man began shooting at them.

James died at the scene, while his two friends got injuries. They were taken to the Couva Health Facility for treatment.

Insp Persad supervised investigations. On Tuesday, Central Division police arrested Ramsaran.

Cpl Deo of the Homicide Bureau Region 3 charged Ramsaran on Friday 21 after receiving advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul earlier in the day.