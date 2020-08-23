Julien 'a tremendous loss to football'

Nathan Julien -

ANDREW GIOANNETTI

TWENTY-EIGHT-year-old prominent local footballer Nathan Julien was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Maloney on Saturday night.

Julien had no criminal history and police believe he was not the intended target. Three others were injured in the shooting.

Julien, who was from Maloney, was an outstanding attacker for Prisons FC, finishing leading scorer in the TT Super League's 2019 campaign.

His murder, one of several over the weekend, was described by many as particularly senseless, given his calm demeanour.

Tributes have poured in from his former teammates and friends, all of whom also described him as humble and decent.

He was reportedly playing cards with friends when the shooting occurred.

TT Super League president Keith Look Loy said he was stunned when he received the call late Saturday night, not long after it happened.

"This is a tremendous loss to football because he was a legitimately nice boy," said Look Loy, his boss when he played at FC Santa Rosa before transfering to Prisons.

"He wouldn't hurt a fly. Anyone would get along with him," Look Loy said.

"I want to use this opportunity to appeal to these boys with guns to put them down. This daily loss of life for no reason at all… it's just tragic."

Julien joined Prisons in 2018, where he continued to develop, eventually helping the club to its first Super League title in 2019. He reportedly had a pending application to work at the service but never worked there.

The club issued a statement on Sunday, saying, like everyone else, his murder came as a shock.

"We condemn the action of miscreants and criminals who continue to deprive the nation of talented and promising young individuals.

"Whilst we come to terms with Julien's passing, our deepest and sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends and we pray for added strength and comfort during this extremely difficult time."

The club described him as a player whose presence on the field was dominating, yet he was humble and disciplined.

One of Julien's friends spoke with Newaday and said he couldn't describe the grief in his circle.

"I can vouch to say everything they're saying about him is true. He could have never deserve that. He was a great soul."

He was described as religious and was not known to drink or smoke.