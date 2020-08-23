JMMB upgrades online banking system at monthend

JMMB Bank logo

JMMB will temporarily deactivate its current banking platform in order to bring a new system online. From 12 am on August 30 to 5pm on August 31 there will be no access to JMMB ATMs or any other bank ATM using JMMB cards.

All point of sale transactions will also be temporarily interrupted during this time.

A release from JMMB on Sunday said the down time was needed to implement the new core banking systems and introduce the new Moneyline online banking platform which would be available on August 31 from 8am.

As a result of this systems migration, clients will not have access to number of transactions including but not limited to reviewing accounts, transferring money between accounts and accessing bank statements during the cut-over weekend..

JMMB Bank CEO and Chief Country Officer Ronald Carter said he was excited for the new possibilities the system would bring.

“So many of our clients rely on our online baking service, especially with the new covid19 restrictions and social distancing protocols. This system will ensure that we meet their needs and we encourage them, once the new system has been established, to utilise the services available there,” Carter said.

The new Moneyline online banking platform is supposed to elevate the online banking experience with reminders, transfers to third party accounts other local and international financial institutions, the ability to fund a JMMB brokerage account and more.

Carter recommends clients access funds needed for the period before 12 am on August 30. The daily ATM withdrawal limit is $3,000.

“We understand the deactivation of our current system over the two-day period is a tremendous inconvenience to our clients, but this has become absolutely necessary to ensure a successful upgrade to our systems and to improve our service to them.”