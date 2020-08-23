Gadsby-Dolly steps in: Tourism school closure under review

MAIN PHOTO In this file photo a student of the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute prepares a dessert at the Chaguaramas-based facility. On Friday, the institute said it had to close because of the impact of covid19 and financial challenges. -

STUDENTS of the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI) are crying out for help after their school was abruptly shutdown on Friday.

In a media release on Friday, the board of directors said they could no longer keep the doors of the Chaguaramas-based institution open as mounting debt and the pandemic forced them to close it.

“The stark reality is that the institute has been and will be unable to effectively generate revenue from its suite of educational products and services for a nine-month period in 2020. The present closure period over the past five months has already eroded the institute’s working capital and stymied the achievement of revenue forecasts outlined in its viable growth plan initiated in December 2019.”

On March 13, the Prime Minister announced the closure of all learning institutions to stop the spread of covid19. Schools were due to re-open on September 1, but on August 15, Dr Rowley said the closure of schools may last until December 31.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, in a WhatsApp response to Sunday Newsday, said the ministry was looking into the closure.

“This is an institution that has served the needs of this country and no government would like to see the opportunity to learn these skills lost to our nationals. The options are being considered at this time.”

In a subsequent media release, the Education Ministry stated that the Accreditation Council of TT (ACTT) was never informed of the intended closure and, moreso, TTHTI has not completed its registration process. The ministry added that the board is obligated to “communicate any substantial change, such as permanent closure, to the ACTT.”

“Concerns were also raised that the TTHTI has not submitted the required ‘Teach-Out’ arrangement details that are usually made with a similar institution to ensure that registered students can be transferred in terms of their records, transcripts and documents, to ensure continuity. The Ministry of Education wishes to assure that it is exploring all options to secure the availability of opportunities to seek advancement through training in hospitality and tourism to the public; and in addition, that the TTHTI fulfils its duty to the students affected by this decision.”

A TTHTI graduate said the school, which was opened in 1972, once boasted of an enrolment of at least 250 students each semester but that number has reduced to a mere 50. Some foreign students were charged fees an estimated US$35,000 for a diploma, while local paid between TT$60,000 to TT$80,000.

“Some students are now flat out broke and have nowhere to turn to. They have been crying non-stop and have reached out to the school via email only to get an automated response. Imagine some students had their parents take loans so they could afford to come to the school and paid their tuition in full, for this to come and happen.”

“There are students who have the passion to become chefs and what now? I am hoping that someone can take up the students’ case pro bono because this is unfair. These students are so confused as to what is happening with them right now.”

A petition began circulating on social media to save the school. At 7 pm, the petition which asked for 1,500 signatures had 1,335. The petition said the school produced “outstanding graduates” and called for its restructuring and not closure.

Sunday Newsday was told the students were not given any pre-warning and learnt their school was shut-down when the statement was released to the media.

A post on the school’s Facebook page, which was later removed, alleged that it was improper management by the governing body that led to the shutdown and had nothing to do with covid19. A former manager was accused of mismanaging funds.

In a media release on Saturday, TTHTI said they reported the post to the police since it was made by an ex-member of the board of directors. The Facebook page was also terminated until either Facebook or the police “are able to hold the individual(s)responsible”

Sunday Newsday attempted to contact former TTHTI chief executive officer Brian Frontin on the closure but calls went unanswered. Frontin was also head of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism Association (THRTA). Last month, Frontin resigned from both positions. In a media release, the THRTA said Frontin, “played a critical role in the significant growth and development of the association and its training body, the TTHTI.”

“The board thanks Mr Frontin for his commitment, passion, and enthusiasm for the THRTA, the TTHTI, and the industry over the past five years despite facing incredible obstacles and challenges. His departure is a profound loss to the industry.”

The statement said Frontin would assist the boards in transitioning before an announcement is made. The next announcement from TTHTI was the closure of the school.

Sunday Newsday was told that after the school lost accreditation, it partnered with the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI). This partnership saw increased student fees and a drastic reduction in registration. With no subvention and decreasing revenue, the financial woes only worsened ending with the shut-down. This partnership saw students purchasing textbooks costing between US$100-$180 and in some cases charges for multiple courses.

One past student and lecturer, who did not want to be named, said the school was mismanaged financially and academically as unqualified lecturers who could not properly administer the coursework were hired on the board’s instruction.

Chef Jason Peru, a past student, who lectured between 2007 to 2013, said it was a sad day for him to see the pillar in the tourism industry, not just locally but regionally, on the verge of closure.

“The TTHTI was a pioneering school in the Caribbean. The quality of teaching there allowed be to get a scholarship to Miami where I graduated top of my class and returned home to teach. Dr Pat Butcher was a visionary and a no-nonsense woman, when she left and the new management came in everything went haywire.”

Peru said he would have taught some 3000 students, full-time and part-time, when he was a lecturer. He said there were years when the enrolment was 800 students.

“It is sad to see the place I went to, and made me who I am today, come to this. This is a huge blow to the hospitality industry. Now where will people go if they want to be trained in the sector? This now leaves a gap and a void to fill now.”

Chef Brigette Joseph said she was a “little disappointed” about the closure. She agreed with Peru that the TTHTI was a leading school for those wanting to enter the hotelier and restaurant industry.

“It is very important to have quality eduction in this field and there is no where else you can go to no” Joseph said adding that programmes offered by the University of TT (UTT), University of the West Indies (UWI) and University of Southern Caribbean (USC) could compare to TTHTI.

In a media release, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts sought to give the assurance there was sufficient training in the hospitality industry in TT. The tourism ministry said there are educational and training programmes available and a sufficient pool of skilled and talented people to support the development of the hospitality and tourism sector in the short to medium term.

“Notwithstanding the proposed closure of the TTHTI, the Ministry can confirm that there are a range of other publicly funded and private institutions that provide educational and training programmes for the hospitality and tourism sector, both in Trinidad as well as in Tobago, and these organisations have so far been well managed to the appropriate standards, are creative, resilient and continue in operation notwithstanding the disruptive effects of the covid19 pandemic.”

The tourism ministry said it was confident the education ministry would make every effort to resolve the issue.