CMO: Go to hospital if covid19 symptoms worsen

In this July 29 file photo and ambulance leave Caura Hospital. The hospital is a main treatment facility for covid19 patients. - ROGER JACOB

One more person, a man, has died from coronavirus in TT, bringing the number of fatalities to 13.

Giving a clinical update at the virtual health news conference on Saturday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said, “They (the 13 deaths) have more or less mirrored the international sort of descriptions that we are seeing, meaning elderly persons with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, obstructive pulmonary disease. More or less we are around those same lines. There are a couple outliers in between which would have been from younger age groups. However they would have had other comorbidities for the most part.”

On Saturday there were 66 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 930. These results were based on tests done between August 14 and August 21. The number of active cases was 752, while 165 people have recovered from the virus. Three people were discharged from Caura Hospital since Friday afternoon.

The number of samples submitted to CARPHA and other labs for testing was 19,123.

Up to Saturday morning, 28 test results were from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences lab, three were from the Sangre Grande Hospital lab, and four were from private hospital labs.

There were 143 covid19 positive patients in hospital, with 202 en route, and 93 new patients whose results were being processed and sent to the County Medical Officers of Health who would then inform the patients of their results.

At Couva hospital there were 101 patients with five in the intensive care unit, and two in the high dependency unit. At Caura there were 42 patients, and 283 in step down facilities.

There were also 177 were in quarantine – 40 at Cascadia Hotel, 16 at Chancellor Hotel, 29 at the Regent Star, and 92 at Paria Suites.

Parasram was hopeful that those at Paria would be released on Saturday or Sunday.

He added that there were new criteria for being discharged within the parallel health care system now that TT was in the community spread stage.

To move from a hospital to a step down facility, young people and people without co-morbidities have to remain asymptomatic for 24 hours. High risk people – the elderly, those with underlying medical issues – depending on their medical condition, would have to be asymptomatic for three days before they could be moved to a step down facility.

In order to be discharged and return home, symptomatic people would have to spend at least ten days in the system and then be asymptomatic for three days. Instead of having to get two negative results 24 hours apart, only one test would be taken on day three of having no symptoms.

For those who never had symptoms, the test would be repeated on the tenth day after the positive result. If it is negative, the person would be discharged.

Parasram said 95 per cent of people who go to health facilities with viral illnesses did not have covid19. Therefore, to those at home awaiting their test results, he said they should monitor their symptoms and go to a health facility if they worsened.

He said whether or not they have official results, they would he treated.

“Clinicians don’t treat test results. We treat patients. Each patient would be treated on their merit, especially seeing that we have no specific treatment for covid. We will treat the patient symptomatically to the best of our ability whether we get a test (result) or not.”