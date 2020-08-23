Browne out of quarantine

Dr Amery Browne. -

DR Amery Browne and his family were discharged from a state-run quarantine facility on Saturday, after completing their two-week quarantine in keeping with covid19 protocols.

Browne, who was announced as a government senator and the new Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister, confirmed this on Sunday.

"Yes. We left quarantine yesterday (Saturday) evening after receiving clearances in accordance with the standard protocols."

Browne said he and his family returned to TT from Brazil on August 8, on a repatriation flight with many other TT nationals.

While in Brazil, Browne served as TT's ambassador to that country. He also had diplomatic accreditation to Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. Browne, a former Diego Martin Central MP, replaces former government senator Dennis Moses as Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister.

Browne was among 16 people listed on August 19 to be appointed government senators. At the swearing-in ceremony for new government ministers at President's House in St Ann's on August 19, the Prime Minister apologised for Browne's absence because he was in quarantine at the time.

A subsequent ministerial swearing-in ceremony for Browne at President's House is expected to be arranged in due course. Browne will take his oath as a governmnent senator whenever the 12th Parliament is convened.

Browne said he felt humbled and privileged at the opportunity to serve TT in another capacity.

"TT has maintained a very prestigious position in the regional map and we would want to continue enhancing and strengthening that, both within the Caricom and our hemispheric relations."

Siparia MP-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar is scheduled to be sworn in as Opposition Leader at President's House on Tuesday at 4 pm.