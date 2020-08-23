Bar sales behind closed doors

Police patrol past a bar in Port of Spain recently. Some bars are secretly closing their doors with patrons inside, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh warned on Saturday. - Vidya Thurab

THE LATEST government guidelines which prevent bars and restaurants from opening to dine-in customers will only encourage illegal and dangerous practices from owners and employees on the breadline.

This is the view of Teron Mohan, interim president of the recently-formed Bar Owners and Operators Association, who said these measures could have been avoided if the pandemic was “handled properly” from the onset.

In addition, he claimed, the new strict guidelines, which went into effect a week ago have seen some bar owners take extreme measures to survive – like serving alcohol or selling food from their homes without permits. And with little to no oversight there, the public is put in even more danger than before the guidelines were implemented.

“This was always going to happen because of how testing was handled since the beginning,” Mohan said in an interview.

Asked how he would have done things differently, he said he would have “ramped up testing” and “isolated people” long ago.

“We didn’t do it then, but we should be doing it now.”

Mohan said the guidelines have made many bar owners and workers desperate to earn a living, although he said he was unaware of owners running their businesses out of their homes.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh briefly addressed a similar problem at Saturday’s government covid19 media briefing. He said he was aware of reports of some bars shutting their doors with patrons inside to view the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.

“What is the public doing?” Deyalsingh asked, saying the blame for the spread should not be pointed solely at the Government.

“Thousands. This has affected thousands,” Mohan said, estimating that 60 per cent of bars have shut down completely, while the rest have been severely affected.

He said many operators have had to become creative by advertising specials and new menu items to remain alive. But he said there is little many small bars can do to weather the storm, especially if there is competition in the area.

Newsday visited several bars after the Prime Minister announced the new restrictions on August 15.

One bar owner allowed Newsday to enter and said a drink could be purchased. However, the patron would have to drink it out of sight of the entrance – and of the police.

“If the police come in, put the drink aside somewhere and walk to the bathroom. Say you came to use the bathroom,” the bar operator said.

Asked if she felt the sale was worth the risk, she replied, “I really don’t have a choice. We pay rent, and we can’t just not pay.”

In Port of Spain, alcohol remains on sale in a number of Chinese fast food restaurants, from South Quay to Park Street. Many owners let customers buy a beer on site and drink it there while standing.

Since bars can’t function as they normally would, some owners have offered new services, like delivering alcohol and food. For instance, the popular Smokey & Bunty, on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, will sell drinks on delivery via WI Eat, a food (and now beverage) delivery service, which operates via a website and cellphone app.

“This really is just about maintaining the staff,” said the bar’s owner, Lisa McKenzie.

She said the bar has taken a massive hit, but made adjustments to ensure its workers can stay on for as long as possible.

“You’ll take a cut, but at least you’ll have something coming in. We really, really didn’t want to see any of the staff on the breadline,” she said.

Late June, Minister of National Security Stuart Young announced a reduction in the operating hours of bars from 8 am-10 pm to 8 am-8 pm, one week after allowing them to reopen. It was followed swiftly by protests and legal action filed by bar owners against the State. The 10 pm closing time has since been reinstated.

People have and will continue to be charged for breaching the Public Health Ordinance Regulations, assures Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayson Forde. On Thursday, police arrested 32 people at a party at a residence in Valsayn, with sources saying a place can be considered a public space if a large number of people have access to it. Currently only five people are allowed to gather in any public place.

As it relates to bars, the regulations state, “4. (1) For the purposes of controlling and preventing the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), it shall be an offence, during the period specified in regulation 7, for any person– (a) to conduct the business of a bar, whether or not the person.

And, “(2) A person who contravenes this regulation commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of fifty thousand dollars and imprisonment for a term of six months.”

Forde admitted people will always try to find loopholes to earn a living. But, he said there is no “making a living” if someone isn’t alive.

“If you’re desperate to live, you will follow the regulations. You can restore a livelihood but you cannot just restore a life.

He said, “From the advent of the covid pandemic, we have been on the frontline because we are an essential service. We have arrested persons. We continue to exercise (our duties) with safety.”

To bar owners who continue the risk, Forde warned, “We will charge you.”