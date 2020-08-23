An unfortunate fuss

The contretemps between the Police Commissioner and the advocacy group Womantra is a needless distraction from the issue of women’s rights.

CoP Gary Griffith testily responded on Monday to a statement made by Womantra about the challenges facing women in the Venezuelan community in TT.

The problems that Womantra has raised previously about the treatment of women here will never lead to easy discussions. They cut to the core of long-held beliefs and attitudes about the role and responsibilities of women in our society.

Responding to Womantra’s statement, the CoP argued that the organisation had its facts wrong. But the report of the joint select committee’s Inquiry into the Treatment of Migrants found that while there were 57 charges made in response to the 484 reports cited by the advocacy group, there were no convictions, a point the CoP omitted to quote.

Womantra’s call for “a shift in consciousness” in the local population, and wider recognition of how pervasive these crimes have become, is merited.

For his part, the Police Commissioner might have felt that he was being told he had not been doing enough, despite having created a police Gender Based Violence Unit (GBVU) and stepping up efforts to crack down on reported sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Despite his admirable efforts in establishing the GBVU and the Special Victims Department to respond to the needs of victims of assault, Mr Griffith must understand that the problem is not about him or his performance.

The problem remains offenders who remain comfortable committing these crimes and operate under an umbrella of protection created by associates of similar mindset.

The Police Commissioner must also keep in mind that Womantra’s concerns about the role of officers in sex trafficking of vulnerable Venezuelan women are worthy of his consideration.

A Caricom study into regional human trafficking begun in July 2019 by Dr C Justine Pierre offered a horrifying picture of the flesh trade out of Venezuela that preys on vulnerable migrants, with an emphasis on women.

That report uncovered a high degree of amorality among traffickers, who saw the enterprise as just another business, which enjoyed uncomfortable levels of participation by authority figures – including police officers.

Mr Griffith must be aware of the rot within the police service, even as he champions the cause of his officers. There is no contradiction in his responsibility to society in saluting his best of the police service while working to purge the ranks of the worst.

The Police Commissioner never fails to remind the public that the police need help to do their jobs, and it’s true.

The police need allies – and so does the CoP.

Squabbles with Womantra – hardly an enemy of the work of the police! – are a waste of valuable time and a distraction from strategic collaborations that allow both to bring their perspectives and energy to solving this problem