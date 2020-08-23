11-year-old mask-maker gets membership in TTMA

K'den Saunders sews face masks in his home at Woodstar Villas, Arouca. The TTMA has offered the 11-year-old membership and help to manufacture his masks. - Angelo Marcelle

ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD K’den Saunders who was featured by Newsday Kids two weeks ago, has been offered free membership to the TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA) for one year.

Following the August 9 article, the TTMA reached out to K'den and his family who, they said, exhibited “entrepreneur spirit and talent” that inspired them. The TTMA said the aspiring pilot “has a spark that we want to support.”

“The TTMA will offer him one year free membership. He will be grouped into our entrepreneur category as an ordinary (manufacturing) member. He will be afforded the opportunity to be a part of an internship program, webinars, seminars, trade shows, business after hours, meet and greet, export trade missions and much more.”

The Sacred Heart Boys' RC student, who enters standard five when the new school term begins, began his manufacturing journey making and selling cloth masks, then moved on to selling face shields and now has an online business selling children’s toys, watches and other items.

The TTMA told Newsday about K’den's induction saying: “We believe that the future of the manufacturing sector is in the youth. K’den started a business at the age of 11 years and the TTMA would first like to learn from him what he needs, there is a lot to learn from the entrepreneurs of this world. The TTMA has the ability to offer support in business planning, capital access, supply chain linkages and market penetration, we want to make these resources availability K’den so that he can bolster his success.”

Asked what partnership does the TTMA hope to have with K’den, the association, in a statement to Newsday, said it wants to endorse and promote his face mask.

“K’den’s Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) face mask will be tested at Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI). The specifications for testing being used is that which UWI developed when looking at different standards globally at the time of lock down and its set at 75 per cent filtration as is for surgical masks. TTMA provides a PTT certified logo that can be applied to the mask. It signals that this mask is made locally and has been tested and certified. If any product developments are needed to secure the certification will be supported by TTMA.”

Farrona Saunders-Samuel, K’den’s mother told Newsday they are ecstatic about the assistance from the TTMA. The family lives in Woodstar Villas, Bon Air South, Arouca.

“I am excited, I can’t believe it. I think I am more excited than he is.”

K'den, who plays hockey with QPCC, said he took an online course that his mother found on Facebook which taught children about entrepreneurship. He learned about target marketing and business management from the course – Kids MBA – which ran for three weeks in July. He said he enjoyed the course because it taught him the whole idea of creating a business, which he did.

His online business, Click For Anything, is operational and can be accessed on Facebook using the business name. A business website is being developed as well while his parents are in the process of having his business registered.

The TTMA will also help K’den to promote his business during their virtual trade and investment convention in October, which will connect him with suppliers, distributors and international buyers. He will be introduced to new technology and software that increases capacity and opportunity for entrepreneurs and will network with TTMA members who produce similar items so he can learn from them.