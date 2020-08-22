Zouks trump Patriots by 10 runs in CPL Match 7

Roston Chase (L) and Andre Fletcher (R) of St Lucia Zouks celebrate the dismissal of Evin Lewis of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 7 between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, on Saturday,in Tarouba. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

FIERY spells from pacer Scott Kuggeleijn (4/33) and Roston Chase (3/12) propelled the St Lucia Zouks to a 10-run victory over a winless St Kitts and Nevis Patriots when match seven of the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 continued at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, the Darren Sammy-led squad was led to a challenging score of 172 for six. Opening batsman and vice-captain Andre Fletcher top-scored with a quick-fire 46 off 33 balls (one six, six fours) while eventual Man of the Match Mohammad Nabi smashed 35 in just 22 balls (3 sixes, one four).

Mark Deyal (30) and Najibullar Zadran 28 also had good contributions with the bat for St Lucia Zouks. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ Jon-Russ Jagessar (2/29) and Sohail Tanvir (2/41) topped the bowling while skipper Rayad Emrit snagged one for 14.

In their turn at the crease, the Patriots produced several moments of batting brilliance but tight spells from Kuggeleijn and Chase restricted their chase. Strong performances from wicketkeeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin (46 off 35), Evin Lewis (29 off 20) and a late charge from Sheldon Cottrell (26 not out) was still not enough to get them over the line.

In the end, the Patriots were restricted to 162 for eight after their 20 overs, falling just ten runs short of their target with Kugglelijn and Chase doing the most damage.

This means the Emrit-led unit has now lost all three matches of their CPL campaign and must aim to eke out a win against reigning champions Barbados Tridents at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain on Monday from 10am.

ST LUCIA ZOUKS 172/6 – Andre Fletcher 46, Mohammad Nabi 35 not out, Mark Deyal 30, Najibullar Zadran 28; Jon-Russ Jagessar 2/29, Sohail Tanvir 2/41, Rayad Emrit 1/14 defeated ST KITSS & NEVIS PATRIOTS 162/8 – Denesh Ramdin 46, Evin Lewis 29, Sheldon Cottrell 26 not out; Scott Kuggeleijn 4/33, Roston Chase 3/12 by 10 runs