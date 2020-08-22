Whowould say no?

THE EDITOR: UNC public relations officer Anita Haynes claims there is no plot or coup to oust political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

This came after posts on social media claimed that Persad-Bissessar was being forced to resign ahead of the swearing-in of the new government.

The former PM has not been seen or heard from since election night, even as recounts and hotly disputed claims continued in five constituencies, which lent credence to the claims.

Which one of the 18 opposition UNC members would refuse the opportunity to be leader of the opposition if the majority made that request?

Over to you, PRO.

LYSTRA CUFFY

Maraval