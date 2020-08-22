TT covid19 deaths rise to 13 as male patient dies

One more person, a man, has died from covid19, bringing the number of deaths to 13 in TT.

There are also 35 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 899, according to the Ministry of Health's 10 am update on Saturday.

The total number of active cases was recorded at 721, an increase of 31; and three people were discharged from Caura Hospital since Friday afternoon.

The results were from tests done between August 16 and August 21 and the increase is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours.

The ministry said there were 143 covid19 positive patients in hospital, with 202 en route, and 93 new patients to be processed for admission.

At Couva hospital there were 101 patients with five in the intensive care unit, and two in the high dependency unit. At Caura there are 42 patients, and 283 in step down and transition facilities.

The Ministry of Health is advising people to observe public health regulations and wear face masks when in public.

People are also encouraged to practice physical distancing and regular hygiene.