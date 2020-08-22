TT basketballer signs for Spanish club

FORWARD Jabari Narcis will jump off his professional career in Spain after signing with Chocolates Trapa Palencia, based in the LEB Gold League.

The 240lb, 6'9" player is coming off an outstanding collegiate career with the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) and had several options to turn professional, when he was short-listed to both Palencia and Mexico City Captaines – a new team added to the NBA G-League.

He, however, went with what he saw as the more favourable move to Spain, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the operation of the G-League during the pandemic.

His mother, Suzette Joseph, said her 23-year-old son was always passionate about the game and put in the effort to achieve his dreams.

She said, "Other persons in the community hailed Jabari as a naturally gifted street basketballer."

Although he did not play basketball at the secondary school level, while he was at Chaguanas North Secondary and ASJA Boys' College, he went on to represent TT at the U-19 level.

During Narcis's senior year at UTA, he recorded three career highs in made three-pointers, including against Gonzaga, the nation's top ranked and best shooting team. He went 5-5 last November, outscoring the opposition's top shooters. Narcis also scored a career high 23 points against Arkansas that same month.

In other standout performances, Narcis recorded 18 rebounds against Panola in 2018 and a career high four blocks at South Alabama in February 2019.

Despite only playing two seasons with UTA, he has 79 blocks, ranking him at seventh all-time in the programme's history. He also finished with 349 points and 309 rebounds.

His six double-doubles were equal to or more than three Sun Belt Conference teams and tied for the sixth most in the conference.

He led UTA in rebounding and three-point percentage (37.6) and his 47 three-pointers in 125 attempts were the second highest on the team.

Before moving to UTA, Narcis played at Jacksonville Community College, Texas for two seasons.

Narcis averaged 7.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and shot 55 per cent from the field, as a sophomore.

He helped his team to a 21-9 overall record and a Region XIV South Division title.

A statement issued by the National Basketball Federation of TT noted that, "as a further testimony to Narcis's talent, an anonymous NBA source stated that Jabari is a sleeper who is long, athletic and has a premium skill, shooting.

"The source added that Narcis can really shoot the ball and doesn't need much time or space to release the ball. Moreover, he is capable of shooting from deep because of his high release and quick feet.

"The assessment was that Jabari can also finish around the rim and could have a career if given a break and fair chance as he can shoot that rock.

"Narcis's passionate journey travelling alone since a kid from his Central-based home to East Trinidad then South in pursuit of basketball excellence has landed him north of the Caribbean region as his dream to play in the NBA still lives on," the statement read.