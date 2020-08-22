Siparia teen to appear before Scarborough magistrate for murder

Aliyah Farrell -

A Siparia teenager is expected to appear before a Scarborough magistrate, on Monday, charged with the murder of Ellena Dial.

Alliyah Farrell, 18, of Sennon Village, was charged with the offence following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on August 20.

Officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) arrested Farrell at her home in Siparia on Friday. She was later taken to Tobago.

Investigations were led by Supt Suzette Martin, of the HBI, while the operation was led by ACP Ag Inraj Balram and supervised by Sgt Mark Hernandez of SORT.

Farrell was charged by Sgt Sterling, of the Crown Point Police Station, on August 21.

She is the second person to be charged with Dial’s murder.

Antonio Marcelle, 20, of Tobago, was charged on August 17. He appeared before a Scarborough magistrate on August 18.

Dial, 19, of Riseland Trace, Carnbee, was at Kilgwyn Beach on January 27, when she was approached by assailants who doused her with a flammable substance.

She was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment for third degree burns to her face and upper torso.

Dial was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries on June 17.