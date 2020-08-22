PoS woman charged with fraud

A Port of Spain woman was granted $30,000 bail after appearing before a justice of the peace JP charged with uttering a forged document.

Serlana Joseph, 30, of East Dry River, was also charged with attempting to obtain $3,500 by false pretence during her court appearance before JP Stephen Young on Friday.

It is alleged that a bank employee reported to police that on August 20, Joseph presented a cheque in the sum of $3,500 to be drawn on a business account. Upon further verification, the cheque was found to be fraudulent and the proceeds were not paid out.

A report was made to the Fraud Squad and officers arrested Joseph who was later charged by WPC Crawford of the Fraud Squad. Joseph is expected to re-appear in virtual court on October 1.