Persad-Bissessar to be made Opposition Leader on Tuesday

The UNC's KAMLA Persad-Bissessar will be appointed Opposition Leader on Tuesday.

The Office of the President (OTP) said in a release Persad-Bissessar indicated her willingness to be appointed by President Paula-Mae Weekes at a ceremony to be held at President's House at 4 pm.

"Please note that there is no oath of office that is administered by the President to the Leader of the Opposition," the release said.

The OTP explained Sections 76-83 of the Constitution lay out a number of relevant offices, namely and in sequence: the prime minister, ministers other than the prime minister, parliamentary secretaries and the leader of the opposition.

"Section 84 provides for oaths of allegiance and due execution of office to be taken by ministers and parliamentary secretaries. No mention is made in this section, or any other, of an oath to be taken and subscribed by the leader of the opposition. Nor is there any oath of office for the leader of the opposition in the forms provided in the first schedule to the Constitution.

"However all members of Parliament, of which the leader of the opposition is one, will take an oath of allegiance at Parliament."

Persad-Bissessar was invited to the ceremony on Wednesday where the prime minister and other ministers were sworn in, but did not attend, nor did she send a representative.

In the August 10 general election the incumbent People's National Movement was victorious with 22 seats and the Opposition United National Congress won 19 seats.