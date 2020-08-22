PNM PRO: Vandana must apologise for covid19 'karma' post

Vandana Mohit speaks about the conditions of the Cunupia market during a visit on July 13. The newly elected UNC Chaguanas East MP has drawn fire from the PNM for a Facebook post about covid19. - Marvin Hamilton

The PNM wants newly-elected UNC Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit to apologise for suggesting that the actions of the ruling party somehow contributes to the increase in covid19 cases in the country.

Mohit, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said: "Covid has turned on the PNM. KARMA (sic)."

The post has since been deleted. But people managed to screenshot it and the image is making the rounds on social media.

PNM PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing on Saturday morning clapped back at Mohit's criticisms through Facebook, saying she was disappointed but not surprised.

Lezama-Lee Sing charged that Mohit’s irresponsible, reckless thought-process has manifested itself for all to see, and considered it a downright shame.

"As a young woman in public life for many years, having served as a councillor and mayor, it is disheartening to say the very least, that she is unable to remove her yellow tinted lenses and see that covid19 is not something to be politicised," Lezama-Lee Sing said on Facebook.

"It is an ugly, unholy beast ravaging mankind, regardless of age, gender, religion or political persuasion."

She called on the UNC MP to apologise to the nation "for this nonsense". She also called for the former Chaguanas mayor to recognise the error of her ways, and commit to the people of Chaguanas East and TT that in moving forward, she will do better and give more thought before spewing hatred and discord.

Lezama-Lee Sing said: "The oath to which she will subscribe when Parliament convenes demands so much more.......and we the people will accept nothing less."

There was another post by Mohit, which is also circulating on social media.

It said, "So let me be very specific. The level of intimacy ‘good management’ shown by the PNM to covid19 prior to the general election has gone through the window?"

"You are back in government, the use of covid, in many different ways worked in your favour, right? What’s your REAL PLAN that election is over? I DON’T speak on individuals, I NEVER go into that fight(sic)."

This post has also been deleted.

Attempts to contact Mohit for comment proved futile.