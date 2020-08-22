Montano threatens to take Duke to court over Buss Head

Machel Montano -

Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke has been threatened with legal action by Machel Montano for misusing the music and lyrics to the 2017 soca collaboration Buss Head by Montano and Bunji Garlin.

Duke was served with a pre-action protocol letter by Montano's lawyer J Larry Williams on Friday, after he recited and played several lines, including the chorus of the song, the day before, in a Facebook live video.

The video was in response to calls by the PNM for a public apology to his "stink and duty girls" comments about two Tobagonian women who Duke said were trying to damage his character.

Duke linked the "stink and dutty" lyric in the song to his comments, and that prompted the response from Montano hours after.

The letter, dated August 21, said, Duke has not sought nor got approval from Mr Montano to use the music or lyrics.

It clarified, "His use of the song and lyrics out of its original context to suit his own nefarious purpose are not those intended by the songwriters.

"Mr Montano wishes to distance himself from statements made by Mr Duke and unreservedly states that he had no hand in the unauthorised use of the music of lyrics by Duke."

Montano's attorney threatened to take Duke to court if he uses the song without authorisation.

Contacted for comment, Duke told Newsday he is speaking with his lawyers. He said a statement would be released by the end of Friday and he would speak further on the issue live on Facebook.